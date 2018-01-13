Port Arthur, TEXAS — Every day for the past four months, James Powell has woken up to the sound of morning traffic overhead. The 28-year-old lives in a tent under the Martin Luther King Bridge in Beaumont — about 85 miles from the city of Houston and a far cry from his old house, which was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey last August.

When the historic storm ripped through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky last summer, it caused more than $125 billion in damage and left a death toll of 88 in its wake. Nearly 200,000 homes were damaged or flat-out destroyed, and Powell became one of the 874,500 people who are still displaced by the storm.

Some of the lucky ones have been living in hotel rooms around the region paid for through FEMA’s transitional shelter assistance program, which has provided assistance to 50,000 families since August. Currently 10,761 are still being housed by FEMA. That program was set to expire Tuesday — evicting them all at once — but on Friday FEMA extended it for a fourth time, a lifeline for people who have nowhere else to go.

But that doesn’t help Powell and the tens of thousands of others who weren’t eligible for the program or who have since been evicted from it, and have been living with relatives or sleeping on the floors of their gutted-out homes, in trailers, or in tents pitched in the yard with no money to rebuild.

Skipper Sauls, the pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas, is currently living in a trailer beside his damaged home with his wife and four of his kids as they try and rebuild.