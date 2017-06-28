More than 200 German police officers were removed from their duties ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg Wednesday after three units were busted for a scandalous night of partying.

The officers’ wild night in the city, where world leaders will convene for the annual forum next week, included public sex and female police officer doing a strip-tease with her gun, according to AFP.

The Berlin police force posted on Facebook in the aftermath, confessing their sins.

“Yeah, we were celebrating! ” the police statement said, adding that two officers had been celebrating their birthdays. The caption to the photo they posted read “human.”

“They drank, danced, pissed and, yes, apparently also bonked, as our press officer put it so well,” the statement added, referring to the young officers.

They apparently danced so hard that the Berlin clubbing scene is acknowledging some possible new recruits and gave them a personal shout out, according to the Guardian.

“Barely 10 days before the meeting of the world’s political elites, Berlin’s operation team has fulfilled its function as role models and organised a great party,” the Clubcommission, which represents Berlin’s nightlife industry, said in a statement directly issued to the police officers.

Twitter also had a party of its own, with thousands of accounts using the hashtag #partypolizei.

Still the department emphasized that “inside our uniforms are human beings,” and encouraged the public to see “get a personal picture of this professional work, and to convince yourselves that we are not party police, but rather we are the capital’s professional police force,” they said.

World leaders, including President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir are expected to attend the G20 summit where security has ramped up ahead of potential protests.