34 migrants rescued after boat bursts into flames in Mediterranean

By on May 30, 2017

Dozens of Moroccan migrants were rescued after their inflatable dinghy caught fire in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday. The Portuguese Air Force recorded the incident and worked with a local Spanish rescue service to save all 34 migrants off the coast of Spain.

The video shows the fire starting near the boat’s engine, but the cause is unclear.

The dramatic rescue came two days before the United Nations Refugee Agency released its latest migration report: More than 60,000 people have now crossed the Central Mediterranean this year, and 1,720 migrants have been reported dead or missing.

The vast majority of migrants land in Italy, where leaders held a Group of Seven summit this weekend to discuss pressing world issues. Reuters reported G7 attendees made little progress on the migrant crisis, largely because the U.S., Britain, and Japan wouldn’t commit to new immigration initiatives.

