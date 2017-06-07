HBO

40-year-old South Korean deported after 37 years in the U.S.

By on Jun 7, 2017

When Shin Song Hyuk was 3 years old, an American couple in Detroit adopted him and moved him from South Korea to the United States. His new family changed his name to Adam, but they didn’t fill out the forms guaranteeing citizenship for international adoptees. This meant Adam was in effect an undocumented immigrant.

Nobody knows how many international adoptees grow up undocumented due to negligence or clerical errors, but given the difficulties adopted children often have, many of them end up in trouble with the law, which can in turn lead to deportation to homelands they do not remember and cultures that are completely foreign to them.

VICE News follows Adam from a detention center in Washington state to a small studio apartment in Seoul, South Korea.

This segment originally aired May 31, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO. 

M-F 7:30PM HBO
James Comey read more
Comey at me, bro

Comey to testify Trump told him: “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty”

Comey to testify Trump told him: “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” READ MORE

Iran read more
Why ISIS just attacked its “mortal enemy” Iran for the first time

READ MORE

Lawsuit read more
“Pink slime” lawsuit worth $5.7 billion could change journalism

READ MORE

Afghanistan read more
Afghanistan has collapsed into chaos

READ MORE

Senate Intelligence hearing read more
Watch intelligence officials testify about spying on U.S. citizens

READ MORE

 