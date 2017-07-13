Tigers read more

“Critically endangered”

A rare Sumatran tiger was born at the Smithsonian National Zoo this week.

A rare Sumatran tiger was born at the Smithsonian National Zoo this week.

A rare Sumatran tiger was born at the National Zoo

By on Jul 13, 2017

A rare Sumatran tiger was born at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. It was one of four born in the United States this week. 

The species is classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. There are between 400 and 500 left in the wild, due to rampant poaching and deforestation in its native region in Indonesia, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Zoos such as the Smithsonian are part of an effort to conserve the species. On Saturday, three Sumatran tiger cubs were born at the Oklahoma City Zoo. 

“This is such an exciting time for us, not only because we have a cub who appears to be doing great, but also because this animal’s genes are extremely valuable to the North American population,” said Craig Saffoe, curator of the Great Cats habitat, in a Wednesday statement.

The latest cub is the second born to its mother, who also gave birth to a male cub in 2013. For now, the zoo staff is monitoring its progress and said the new cub is behaving normally. It won’t be on display until staff are able to ensure it is healthy and that it can pass a swimming test.

M-F 7:30PM HBO
Trumpcare read more
It’s back

The GOP just trotted out its fourth Obamacare replacement attempt

The GOP just trotted out its fourth Obamacare replacement attempt READ MORE

China read more
Activists in Hong Kong mourn Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo’s death
NORTH KOREA read more
Trump’s tough talk isn't affecting China’s relationship with North Korea

READ MORE

HBO read more
Christian refugeess from Iraq face deportation from the US
Trumpcare handouts read more
How the new health care bill sweetens the deal for Republican holdouts
 