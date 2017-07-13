Americans sent porn and profanities to Trump’s voter fraud commission

Donald Trump’s election integrity commission, tasked with investigating the president’s absurd claim of mass voter fraud in the 2016 election, asked the American public what they think of it. And the American public did not hold back.

The commission, led by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, released on Thursday a slew of documents related to its activities, including more than 100 pages of email comments submitted by the public between June 29 and July 11. (You can read all of them at the end of this article.) The comments run the gamut from rants to profanities to pleas from concerned citizens. In some cases, commission staffers failed to redact personal information, such as email addresses, from the comments that they published.

The most graphic comment was from someone who signed it “Ann Onymous.” It read, “I heard you guys needed voter info and stuff here’s mine.” That was followed by a link to the infamous internet classic, “goatse.” (The photo is both NSFW and NSFL.)

Another commenter simply sent seven pages of crimes allegedly committed by Republicans.

The release of the documents comes days after the American Civil Liberties Union sued the commission, alleging it had violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act by failing to be transparent in its activities.

Kobach late last month sent a letter to all 50 states asking them to turn over voter roll information including names, birth dates, addresses, military status, felon status, party affiliation, and the last four digits of Social Security numbers. His request was widely rebuffed by states; at least 48 refused to comply in full with the request, which also invited a cascade of lawsuits from civil liberties groups.

