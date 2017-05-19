Hillary Clinton

Anthony Weiner will register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to sexting with a 15-year-old

By on May 19, 2017

The sexting scandal that Hillary Clinton believes affected the outcome of November’s presidential election will come to a close today.

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner plead guilty Friday to charges of transferring obscene materials to a minor, a charge that carries a sentence of zero to 10 years of jail time, the New York Times reports. Weiner could potentially avoid jail time, although he’ll be required to register as a sex offender. The sentence will be determined by a federal judge.

The F.B.I. opened an investigation into Weiner after the Daily Mail reported that Weiner had had contact with a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina. They allegedly exchanged suggestive messages and images over text message and social media.

The investigation into the then-51-year-old’s relationship with the girl landed a trove of emails between Weiner and his estranged wife, Huma Abedin, a principal aide to then-candidate Hillary Clinton, in the F.B.I.’s lap.

As a result of their investigation into Weiner’s sexting, the bureau opened a new investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server in October of last year. Then-F.B.I. director James Comey announced the existence of the inquiry 11 days before the election.

Earlier this month, Clinton blamed Comey’s investigation into her emails, along with the posting of campaign manager Podesta’s emails on Wikileaks by Russian hackers, for her loss.

Weiner’s sexting ended his congressional career and derailed his 2013 mayoral campaign.

M-F 7:30PM HBO
ISRAEL read more
How Israel will use Trump’s leaking of classified information as leverage

READ MORE

Donald Trump read more
Staffers and foreign leaders are childproofing Trump's inaugural trip overseas

A running guide to Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency

Updated 05.19

A running guide to Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency READ MORE

WIKILEAKS read more
Running out the clock

Swedish prosecutor drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Swedish prosecutor drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange READ MORE

Photobomb read more
Welcome to the swamp

A photojournalist spent months documenting
the next big pipeline fight in Louisiana

A photojournalist spent months documenting
the next big pipeline fight in Louisiana READ MORE

Hacking read more
The 5 types of stock footage you’ll see on the news after a cyberattack

READ MORE

 