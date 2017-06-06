HBO

Artificial Intelligence is beating humanity at its own games

Go is an ancient, aristocratic Chinese board game that’s reputed to have as many possible moves as there are atoms in the universe. And Google recently trained an artificial intelligence computer to play against one of the best human players in the world. The computer won.

At Google’s Future of Go Summit, 19-year-old Chinese Go prodigy Ke Jie was defeated by the AI AlphaGo in a three-match series.

AI evangelists are happy with the win, but AI doomsayers are worried it’s coming for our jobs next. And China is just mad that an American company beat the world at a Chinese game.

VICE News reports on what the competition really means for AI development.

This segment originally aired May 30, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

