HBO

Bahrain jailed activists over tweets but still gets U.S. arms deal

By on Jun 25, 2017

More than 3,000 people have been imprisoned in Bahrain since the 2011 Arab Spring as the government continues its crackdown on dissidents. Over 100 have been killed.

The small Arab monarchy is also home to the U.S.’ biggest regional naval base and historically a large consumer of U.S. arms. Those sales had been frozen by the U.S. following the country’s attacks on protesters, but President Trump recently lifted those sanctions, allowing for the sale of $2.8 billion worth of American fighter jets.

Last year, human rights activist Nabeel Rajab was sent to prison for questioning the Bahrain government on Twitter, and he’s facing 18 years. He’s criticized Trump for overlooking human rights abuses and pursuing the arms deals.

VICE News obtained an audio recording from Rajab.

This segment originally aired June 15, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO. 

M-F 7:30PM HBO
Migrant crisis read more
“We can’t do this forever”: At sea with migrant rescuers

READ MORE

HBO read more
ISIS fighters are leaving behind children no one wants

READ MORE

energy read more
Trump slams wind and solar but red states are embracing them
Trump tracker read more
Trump has turned on his own people

A running guide to Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency

Updated 06.23

A running guide to Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency READ MORE

north korea read more
“To make it clear, we are the biggest victim of this incident”

North Korea says it is a victim of Otto Warmbier’s death

North Korea says it is a victim of Otto Warmbier’s death READ MORE

 