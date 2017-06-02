Beach Fossils break down how they wrote “St. Ivy”

On Friday, Brooklyn indie rock band Beach Fossils released their new album, Somersault. VICE News sat down with frontman Dustin Payseur, bassist Jack Doyle Smith, and guitarist Tommy Davidson to talk about the making of one of the songs from the album, “St. Ivy.”

Payseur wrote the song in the studio the morning after the election. “I feel like the whole city just felt weird that day, and it was just this cloud or something that was just like, fuckin’ Trump is going to be our president,” he said. “And I went in there and just wrote those lyrics.”

Lyrics like, “Wanna believe in America, but it’s somewhere I can’t find.”

“It’s just a fucked-up, sad disappointment with the state of things and the country,” Payseur said. “This song is not about a relationship, it’s about a relationship with [the] country.”

This segment originally aired June 1, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.