Brazil’s president charged with corruption

Brazil’s president Michel Temer, who has been surrounded by a cloud of scandalous allegations since he took office in August, 2016, was officially charged with corruption Monday — making him the first sitting president in Brazil to be charged with a criminal offense.

Brazil’s Attorney General Rodrigo Janot filed the charges accusing Temer of accepting bribes, including a $150,00 payoff from the former chairman of JBS, a Brazilian meatpacking company. Brazil’s lower court will assess the case and decide whether or not it should proceed. If it does, Temer could be suspended from office while the case is tried.

The allegations of bribery and corruption are connected to a larger scandal in which a leaked phone call allegedly revealed Temer endorsing a payoff from JBS to Eduardo Cunha, an imprisoned Brazilian politician. Temer denied the allegations, but the company was reportedly later fined $3.2 billion for bribing around 1,900 politicians.

Temer had managed to weather several previous allegations of corruption, and in early June, Temer and his predecessor, Brazil’s former president Dilma Rousseff, were acquitted of charges of illegal campaign financing in a 4-3 vote.

Temer has denied the charges and says he won’t step down, with growing street protests calling for his resignation and a spiraling Brazilian economy, he risks being the second Brazilian president impeached in less than a year.