“X-Men” director Bryan Singer is the latest Hollywood kingmaker to be accused of sexual assault. It’s not the first time he’s been accused.

Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, an aspiring actor at the time, filed a lawsuit against Singer, claiming that Singer raped him at a party on a yacht in 2003, when Sanchez-Guzman was only 17.

The suit, filed in Washington state court Thursday, alleges that Singer was giving Sanchez-Guzman a tour of the boat when he “lured Cesar into a room, shut the door and demanded that Cesar perform oral sex. When Plaintiff refused, Bryan Singer forced him into acts of oral and anal sex.”

This isn’t the first time that Singer has been accused of sexual assault. In 2014, Singer was accused by another then-aspiring actor Michael Egan of drugging and sexually assaulting him when he was underage in 1999. The suit accused Singer of participating in what essentially amounted to a sex ring, in which older, successful Hollywood bigwigs lured young, aspiring gay actors into sex with prospects of career advancement.