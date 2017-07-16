BUSINESS OF LIFE

WATCH: What's the future of video games?

Presented by
By on Jul 16, 2017

Kathryn Edwards, Andrea Rene, & Sam Barlow discuss the money behind video games––what it takes to create & competitively play video games in this rapidly growing gaming world.

Learn more about earning money from a hobby or skill here.

Watch next: How is the internet changing the art market?

“The Business of Life” offers a fresh perspective on the most important issues of our time. Each week, host Mona Chalabi brings together a panel of experts to discuss everything you need to make sense of the facts, figures, dollars, and cents that shape our world. Check out more episodes at “The Business of Life” main page.

M-F 7:30PM HBO
Women's Health read more

READ MORE

R. Kelly allegations read more
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding their daughters in abusive cult
Senate Republicans read more
John McCain’s blood clot has stalled Trumpcare indefinitely
VENEZUELA read more
Gunmen attack voters in Venezuela's symbolic – but meaningless – referendum
North Korea read more
South Korea's new president wants military talks with North Korea

READ MORE

 