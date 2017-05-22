Business of Life

WATCH: What's the best way to plan your next vacation?

Presented by
By on May 22, 2017

Lucas Peterson, Peter Greenberg, & Jennifer Flowers discuss the money behind travel; how can you afford your next vacation, and is tourism helping or hurting local economies?

Learn more about planning your next vacation without breaking the bank here.

“The Business of Life” is a fresh perspective on the most important issues of our time. Each week, host Mona Chalabi brings together a panel of experts to discuss everything you need to make sense of the facts, figures, dollars, and cents that shape our world.  Check out more episodes at “The Business of Life” main page

Watch next: “What’s the best way to protect your online finances?”

