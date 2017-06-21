Police in Flint, Michigan have arrested 50-year-old Canadian resident Amor Ftouhi over a knife attack at Bishop International Airport that sent one police officer to hospital. The FBI say they are investigating the attack as an “act of terrorism.”

Ftouhi allegedly stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning with a hunting knife before being subdued by officers on the scene.

Neville was in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon. Timothy Johnson, Flint Chief of Police, told reporters that Neville “never stopped fighting” and ultimately helped subdue Ftouhi.

In an criminal complaint filed in a Michigan court, the FBI allege that, prior to the attack, Ftouhi yelled “Allahu akbar.” After, he continued: “You have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.” The criminal complaint does not mention terrorism, although further charges may yet be laid.

Once he was subdued, Ftouhi reportedly asked officers why they hadn’t killed him.

David Gelios, the FBI agent in charge, told reporters they consider the attack an act of terrorism, and reported that Ftouhi had entered the United States in mid-June.

Shortly after being taken into custody in Flint, Canadian police executed search warrants for a residence in Montreal, Quebec with ties to Ftouhi. Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale later confirmed that Canadian cops were assisting in the investigation.

The FBI believe that Ftouhi acted alone, calling him a “lone wolf attacker.”