London van attack is being investigated as “potential act of terror”

UPDATED: 9:13 p.m. EST.

LONDON – Central London is on lockdown Saturday evening after a white van swerved and jumped the curb on London Bridge plowing into pedestrians shortly after 10:00 pm local time. Police are also investigating reports of stabbings in nearby Borough Market, a part of central London popular with weekend revelers.

Authorities have confirmed at least one fatality on the bridge. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said the incidents are being treated as a “potential act of terrorism.” If confirmed, the attacks would follow a similar incident in the neighborhood of Westminster in March that lead to four pedestrian deaths and killed one police officer, and an attack on an Ariana Grande concert in May that killed 22 and injured over 100.

Passerby says 15-20 people have been run over. "Westminster bridge all over again". Another says 7 or 8. — Will Heaven (@WillHeaven) June 3, 2017

According to multiple eye witnesses, a white van hit the pavement on one of London’s main bridges, mowing down passersby. A witness told the BBC that “a van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps…Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random.”

Another witness, Gerard Vowls, told The Guardian that he was in a bar near London bridge that he saw a woman stabbed by three men. “I want to know if this girl is still alive” I’ve been walking around for an hour and a half crying my eyes out. I don’t know what to do,” he said. Vowls said he was threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers. “They kept coming to try to stab me … they were stabbing everyone. Evil, evil people.”

Video shot by witness James Yates shows armed police storming London Bridge Bar shouting “get down! stay down!”

London bridge bar now. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/0gWH9jhgdX — James Yates (@Yatesy17) June 3, 2017

London police are also reported that officers responded to an incident in Vauxhall. The police are advising people in the London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall areas to “run, hide, tell.” Police later said the incident at Vauxhall is not connected to the one in central London. London’s police force also reported on its Twitter account that police responded to the area of Borough Market and shots were fired.

People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall - RTX38VRE

Subway lines have been suspended and London police have warned residents to stay away from the affected areas. In a statement, London Mayor Sadiq Kahn issued a statement that police were investigating a “horrific terrorist attack”:

“We don’t yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts.”

U.S. President Donald Trump took the opportunity to make the case for his travel ban for Muslim-majority countries, which was blocked by two separate federal courts and is being appealed to the Supreme Court.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Trump also retweeted a Drudge Report tweet that raised the specter of terrorism prematurely.

Fears of new terror attack after van 'mows down 20 people' on London Bridge… — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) June 3, 2017

NBC responded by refusing to report on the content of Trump’s tweet.

Isabella Mackie contributed reporting