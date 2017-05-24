Chaos in Libya is setting the stage for an ISIS comeback

HBO read more

Power vacuum

By on May 24, 2017

Six years after Muammar Gaddafi’s fall in 2011, fighting between rival government and militias has plunged Libya into anarchy, creating a vacuum for groups like ISIS to move into.

Last year, ISIS took control of the port city of Sirte, Gaddafi’s former hometown and the largest ISIS stronghold outside Iraq and Syria. But local militias, backed by U.S. airstrikes, recaptured Sirte after a seven month-long battle that ended in December.

Yet the fractious local militias guarding Sirte still have no real control over the territory. And ISIS is regrouping nearby, raising fears that Libya’s new slide toward anarchy could pave the way for an ISIS comeback.

VICE News reports from Sirte.

This segment originally aired May 17, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO

