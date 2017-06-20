Inside the Chechen prison where gay men say they were tortured

This segment originally aired on VICE News Tonight on HBO on June 19, 2017.

In a country where homophobia is widespread and encouraged, gay men in Chechnya face a host of brutal punishments. Following an attempt by activists to hold a pride parade in April, at least 100 gay men were rounded up and arrested. Several of those detained allege they were tortured, leading to an international outcry and prompting Russia to open an investigation into the claims.

Much of the alleged abuse took place at a notorious detention center in Argun, just north of the capital Grozny. VICE News obtained exclusive access to the now abandoned buildings, where the local prison warden and his officers are accused of beating and torturing men they suspected of being gay. Human Rights Watch have confirmed that this site is at the center of their investigation into homophobic abuse in Chechnya.

The center is now abandoned and falling into disrepair. The first building had no doors – they’d all been ripped out. Wires hung from the ceiling, and shattered glass littered the floor, mixed with large pieces of wood and debris. Hundreds of footprints covered the corridors, despite repeated denials that the buildings had been in recent use.

Broken door frames, smashed windows, and debris at Argun prison. Credit - Dan Bateman.

Ayub Kataev, prison warden and head of the ministry of internal affairs, initially stuck to the official Chechen response: absolute denial. “We don’t think these people exist among us,” he told VICE News in June, accusing those who brought the story to the fore of seeking to destabilize Chechnya.

“My officers would not even want to touch such people, if they exist, let alone beating or torturing them.” Kataev continued, accusing both the victims and Human Rights Watch of lying. Kataev suggested that the men making claims of torture were doing so in order “to get asylum, to leave the country and obtain free foreign citizenship.”

Kataev added: “Can they show me one person that I did that [to], how can they prove that without a witness?”

Many of the rooms where it's alleged torture took place now lie derelict. Credit - Dan Bateman.

VICE News showed the footage of Kataev to a man who said he was held and beaten at Argun center. The man asked to remain anonymous to protect his safety. He recognized both the prison buildings and Ayub Kataev. The victim claimed he was electrocuted inside the complex, and added that he was “200 percent” certain that he remembered being brought to his knees and beaten by the warden.

“I am openly showing you everything, walking with you, I am not hiding anything from you,” Kataev insisted when challenged. “Let them prove that they were here, And how could we detain people here? Civilians live just over there, imagine if I detained someone here illegally.”

Ayub Kataev gives his men orders outside Argun police station. Credit - Dan Bateman.

The warden’s bluster is easy to understand, since even the country’s highest authorities have shown no inclination to investigate claims of abuse. Chechnya’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has staunchly denied all the allegations, which his spokesperson called “absolute lies and disinformation.” Many victims say they are too scared to make an official complaint, worried about possible reprisals against them or loved ones still in Chechnya.

Back at the official prison nearby, Kataev had his officers line up, standing to attention, guns in hands. “Was there a single case when I told you to arrest some kind of gays? Have you even heard about them?” he questioned.

A group of local armed policemen line up at the station in Argun. They are alleged to have been involved in the torture of gay men. Credit - Dan Bateman.

“No” the officers mumbled in response. “Was there a single case when I ordered you to torture someone here illegally and to arrest someone and bring them here?” “No,” they replied in unison.

Amnesty International’s Russia researcher Heather McGill responded to Kataevs’ comments, telling VICE News “The interview with Ayub Kataev clearly shows the extent of homophobia in Chechnya… It’s imperative that those at risk in Chechnya are able to access effective asylum procedures in other countries. So far only a handful of countries have offered asylum to gay men fleeing human rights violations in Chechnya.”

A young man who fled Chechnya in the midst of the recent purge and hopes to receive asylum abroad. Credit - Dan Bateman.

Cover: Dan Bateman