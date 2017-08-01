It’s official: Christopher Wray is in as the FBI’s new director, securing an overwhelming confirmation vote after promising the Senate that he’d never pledge loyalty to President Donald Trump — the very thing Trump allegedly asked of Wray’s predecessor, James Comey.

The Senate voted 92-5 on Tuesday to confirm Wray, who served in George W. Bush’s administration as assistant attorney general before returning to the private sector. The spectre of Comey’s dramatic ouster clearly weighed on senators’ minds throughout Wray’s confirmation process — during his July confirmation hearing, Wray was repeatedly asked about his independence from the White House.

“I’d never allow the FBI’s work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law and the impartial pursuit of justice,” Wray said. “Period.”

Wray was also asked whether, in the course of vetting him for the FBI job, any White House officials had asked him to agree to be loyal to the president. “No one asked me for any kind of loyalty oath at any point during this process and I sure as heck didn’t offer one,” Wray answered.

Comey had alleged that Trump asked him for “loyalty” and requested he drop his investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn. The information was revealed in a series of memos leaked to the New York Times.

Wray signaled that he would not acquiesce. When asked what he’d do if the president asked him to do something illegal, Wray said he’d first try to talk Trump out of it — and if that didn’t work, he’d resign.

“Now more than ever, the bureau needs a resolute and independent leader,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Christopher Wray has assured us he can be that leader.”

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley, and Ed Markey — all Democrats — were the lone votes against Wray’s confirmation.