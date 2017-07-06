Club wielding protesters storm the Venezuelan congress

Protesters supporting President Nicolás Maduro stormed Venezuela’s National Assembly in Caracas on Wednesday. Wielding pipes and wooden clubs, the attackers assaulted those inside, injuring five politicians and seven staffers.

One politician was in critical condition but has since been stabilized. For the next nine hours, protesters trapped around 350 people inside the building. The military initially stood back during the attack, but they eventually escorted everyone from the building.



The attack, which took place on the country’s Independence Day, was likely in response to the Venezuelan congress leading efforts to remove Maduro and his administration from power.

At an Independence Day parade, President Maduro denounced the attack and also called on opposition leaders to condemn violence by their supporters.