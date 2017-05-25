Crowds cheered as gay men were caned dozens of times in Indonesia

HBO read more

Sharia's lash

May 25, 2017

Sharia law is now being enforced legally in the Aceh Province in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

On Tuesday, two men arrested for having sex were publicly caned for breaking Islamic law. The 20-year-old men were caned 83 times, receiving the highest number of lashes ever.

The couple was arrested in March after neighborhood vigilantes broke into their rented room and recorded them having sex.

In Aceh, homosexuality is punishable with up to 100 lashes, 100 months in jail or with a fine of up to 2.2 pounds of gold or about $40 thousand dollars.

VICE News reports from Aceh, the only province in Indonesia where homosexuality is officially criminalized. So far.

This segment originally aired May 24, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

