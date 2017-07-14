Doctors tell us why U.S. healthcare is so expensive

The future of the American health system could come down to 50 votes in the Senate next week as Republicans look to repeal and replace Obamacare. Regardless of how you feel about Obamacare vs. Trumpcare debate, Americans can agree on one thing: the healthcare system costs too much and does too little. But no one really understands how it works, or why the U.S. spends more per capita on healthcare than any industrialized nation, yet does not have the healthiest people.

To find out, I took my broken down body to four New York City doctor to see if someone—anyone—could tell me what was wrong with me, how much it would cost to fix, and how to fix how much it cost.

This segment originally aired July 13, 2017 on VICE News Tonight on HBO.