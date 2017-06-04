Donald Trump criticized for his tweets after London terror attack

President Donald Trump faced a barrage of criticism for tweets he sent out after the terror attack in London Saturday night.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

He also took the opportunity to defend his travel ban — “We need the courts to give us back our rights,” he said. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” — and berated London Mayor Sadiq Khan for what Trump deemed a nonchalant response to the attacks.

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Trump didn’t stop there:

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Trump’s criticism of Khan took the mayor’s words out of context. “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days,” Khan had told the BBC in an interview Sunday. “There’s no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we’re as safe as we possibly can be,” he said.

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Khan also wrote on Facebook that the attacks were sickening. “I condemn them in the strongest possible terms,” the mayor said, adding that he didn’t have time to waste on the U.S. president’s comments.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets,” a mayoral spokesman said.

Trump also called Prime Minister Theresa May to offer his condolences after Saturday night’s terrorist attacks, before going golfing Sunday. After firing off the incendiary tweets, the president hit the links at his Trump national golf club in Virginia.

Before he became president, Trump criticized President Obama for his regular golfing habit. According to The Hill, Obama averaged 41 visits to golf courses per year. Trump’s session on Sunday marked his 23rd visit to a golf club since he took office 134 days ago.

Cover: Associated Press