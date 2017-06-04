london terror attack read more

Hitting the wrong tone

Donald Trump criticized for his tweets after London terror attack

Donald Trump criticized for his tweets after London terror attack

Donald Trump criticized for his tweets after London terror attack

By on Jun 4, 2017

President Donald Trump faced a barrage of criticism for tweets he sent out after the terror attack in London Saturday night.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

He also took the opportunity to defend his travel ban — “We need the courts to give us back our rights,” he said. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” — and berated London Mayor Sadiq Khan for what Trump deemed a nonchalant response to the attacks.

Trump didn’t stop there:

Trump’s criticism of Khan took the mayor’s words out of context. “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days,” Khan had told the BBC in an interview Sunday. “There’s no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we’re as safe as we possibly can be,” he said.

Khan also wrote on Facebook that the attacks were sickening. “I condemn them in the strongest possible terms,” the mayor said, adding that he didn’t have time to waste on the U.S. president’s comments.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets,” a mayoral spokesman said.

Trump also called Prime Minister Theresa May to offer his condolences after Saturday night’s terrorist attacks, before going golfing Sunday. After firing off the incendiary tweets, the president hit the links at his Trump national golf club in Virginia.

Before he became president, Trump criticized President Obama for his regular golfing habit. According to The Hill, Obama averaged 41 visits to golf courses per year. Trump’s session on Sunday marked his 23rd visit to a golf club since he took office 134 days ago.

Cover: Associated Press

M-F 7:30PM HBO
London terror attack read more
The world reaches out

Global leaders express solidarity with London after terrorist attack

Global leaders express solidarity with London after terrorist attack READ MORE

PUTIN read more
“I don't know him”

Putin denies close ties with former national security adviser Flynn

Putin denies close ties with former national security adviser Flynn READ MORE

Breaking News read more
Another attack in London

London van attack is being investigated as “potential act of terror”

London van attack is being investigated as “potential act of terror” READ MORE

Television read more
Why broke millennials love “Rick and Morty”

READ MORE

Trump tracker read more
Manafort and Flynn investigations reportedly taken over by special counsel

A running guide to Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency

Updated 06.02

A running guide to Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency READ MORE

 