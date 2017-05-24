Donald Trump made the happiest Pope sad

During Mass at his residence in the Vatican back in February, Pope Francis said Christians had “cheerful faces and hearts full of joy.” But as he stood next to a beaming Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, it appeared as though the Pope had forgotten his own words.

Pope's face when he found out he has to hear Trump's confession. pic.twitter.com/2fDvKz5v1N — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) May 24, 2017

Donald Trump met the Pope on the third leg of his first overseas trip as president, a meeting marked by several awkward moments.

The visit came just over a year since the two men had a public spat regarding Trump’s attitude towards climate change and migrants – views that led the Pope to brand the then Republican presidential candidate “not a Christian.” Trump responded by saying it was “disgraceful” for a religious leader to question a person’s faith. Despite this, the president was was full of praise for the pontiff on Wednesday:

Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world. pic.twitter.com/JzJDy7pllI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2017

According to reporters present when the pair were initially introduced, the Pope was not his usually cheery self — and this was obvious from the official photos of the meeting. Many compared the images to those taken when Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama visited the Vatican back in 2014.

Trump spoke privately to the Pope for 28 minutes, with the length of the meeting limited due to the fact the his holiness was due at his weekly papal audience at St. Peter’s Square. According to the Holy See, the meeting was “cordial,” as the pair discussed healthcare, education and immigration, as well as how to best protect Christian refugees. As he left the Pope, Trump was overheard to say: “Thank you. I won’t forget what you said.”

After their meeting, Trump introduced the Pope to his wife Melania, who was wearing a black lace dress and veil, with the pontiff attempting to make a joke with the first lady. The pope asked (via his translator): ““What do you give him to eat? Potica?” Potica is a dessert from Slovenia that the Pope enjoys — but it appears something was lost in translation and the first lady responded: “Pizza? Yes.”

The awkwardness didn’t end there. The pair then exchanged gifts, with the president presenting Pope Francis with a large box filled with first edition books written by Martin Luther King, one of which bears his signature. “This is a gift for you,” Trump said. “I think you will enjoy them. I hope you do.”

In exchange, the Pope presented Trump with a medallion that depicted an olive branch as well as some of his latest writings on climate change — the very same topic the pair clashed about last year. In response Trump said: “Well, I will be reading them” — though considering he has repeatedly said he just doesn’t have time to read, it’s not clear when he’ll get around to reading Francis’ latest encyclicals on the need to protect the environment.

Cover: Sipa USA via AP