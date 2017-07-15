Trump read more

Billions

              and Billions
     and Billions

Donald Trump says billions and billions and billions

By on Jul 15, 2017

Billions. It’s a fun word to say. Rolls right off the tongue. Go ahead, try it. “Billions.” Even more fun to say? Billions and billions. And then there’s the trifecta: billions and billions and billions. You see how easy it is to get carried away.

Here is a video of Donald Trump saying the word billions. And billions. And billions and billions and… you get the idea.

Note: The clips were sourced from as early as 1987 up until the present day. While some clips come from the same appearance, there are no repeated clips in the video.

