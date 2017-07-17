Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency: a running guide for the week of July 17

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

Day 178 July 17

To celebrate Made in America week, White House explains why Trump products are not

President Trump wants everyone to make American, buy American, and sell American. But neither he nor his daughter Ivanka have heeded that advice in their own businesses, leaving Sean Spicer in yet another awkward position when the White House kicked off its “Made in America” week Monday.

The point of the themed week, as the White House explains, is to honor “the incredible workers and companies who make ‘Made in America’ the world standard for quality and craftsmanship.”

Unfortunately neither the Trump Organization nor Ivanka Trump’s eponymous clothing line qualify — both outsource work to foreign countries, and a Washington Post investigation found Ivanka’s clothing line is exclusively manufactured by foreign labor.

When asked in the daily press briefing about whether Trump products made abroad will ever be made in the U.S., Spicer demurred, saying “It’s not appropriate for me to stand up here and comment on a business.”

Finally, when urged for an answer on the topic, Spicer said it “depends on the product.”

During “Made in America” week, Spicer is repeatedly asked why Trump and Ivanka don’t make a lot of their products in the US. On Ivanka: pic.twitter.com/1eE77u3El8 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) July 17, 2017

But Trump hasn’t been shy about flaunting his own businesses and using his own real estate to facilitate his presidential duties. In fact, Trump has spent 21 out of the 26 weekends since he’s been in office at a Trump property, according to CNN Money. And it wouldn’t be the first time the government has gone on the record about Trump’s business — in April, the State Department released an article promoting Mar-a-Lago as a “Florida retreat” and “Winter White House,” for foreign leaders. The post was eventually removed over “ethical concerns.”

Surprise — there was an eighth person at that Trump Tower Russia meeting

New reports indicate there was an eighth person at the now-infamous meeting at Trump Tower in New York City where Donald Trump Jr was promised possibly damaging details on Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr.’s lawyer, Alan Futerfas, told CNN Monday that the new unidentified person was a U.S. citizen acting as a representative of the Algalarovs — the family who allegedly set up the meeting between Donald Trump Jr and the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, according to a CNN report last week.

That brings the total head count in the room to at least eight after a Russian-American lobbyist, Rinat Akhetshin, revealed himself to the Associated Press in a story they published Friday.

President Trump has continued to defend his son through a series of tweets and statements.

“My son is a wonderful young man,” Trump said in joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. “He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer, not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer.”

The president also added: “I think from a practical standpoint most people would have taken that meeting.”