Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

Day 194 Aug 1

Email prank tricks Trump officials into a fake party and insulting each other

Throughout the month of July, an email prankster tricked multiple White House officials, including Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, into thinking he also worked for the White House.

The practical joker, @SINON_REBORN, posed as Jared Kushner to invite Bossert to “a bit of a soirée toward the end of August.” Despite the subject line including [SUSPECTED_SPAM], Bossert not only accepted but offered his personal email unprompted.

The joker also exchanged cordial emails with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci while pretending to be Ambassador to Russia-designate Jon Huntsman Jr. In reference to Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, the prankster asked The Mooch, “Whose head should roll first?”

“Both of them,” Scaramucci replied.

I think what I said to @Scaramucci when I was playing the part of @Reince was actually quite an accurate summary of his behaviour pic.twitter.com/9dPyNwYvUX — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci fell for another prank email and responded to the sender, who he thought was Priebus: “You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize.” In later correspondence, he also suggested Priebus read Othello. “You are right there,” he wrote.

Reince (me) giving @Scaramucci something to think about. He never replied haha pic.twitter.com/hutjACmogR — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 1, 2017

Eric Trump was also temporarily fooled into believing he was emailing his older brother Don Jr. But once he caught on, Eric alerted the sender he planned to give the emails to law enforcement.

His bother agrees! ERIC trump being pranked pic.twitter.com/cnnIear7wI — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) July 13, 2017

Although none of the recipients clicked the links, experts told CNN such incidents highlight the government officials’ vulnerability to phishing attempts — when a hacker uses a seemingly trusted or innocuous email as a way to gain personal information or access to the recipient’s account.

Luckily, the ringleader of this particular circus said he doesn’t have malicious intentions. As soon as he had his laughs, the prankster turned the emails over to CNN, which confirmed their authenticity with the White House.

“I try and keep it on the humorous side of things,” he told CNN. “I’m not trying to get the keys to the vault or anything like that.”

Day 193 July 31

Trump dictated son’s deceptive Russia statement aboard Air Force One — report

President Trump personally dictated son Don Jr.’s first and ultimately misleading statement about a secretive meeting with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016, according to a new bombshell report in the Washington Post.

Trump was leaving the G-20 summit aboard Air Force One on July 8, when, against the advice of his aides, he dictated the official statement attributed to his son, the Washington Post reports.

The statement read:

“It was a short introductory meeting. I asked Jared and Paul to stop by. We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at that time and there was no follow up. I was asked to attend the meeting by an acquaintance, but was not told the name of the person I would be meeting with beforehand.”

Trump Jr. amended his initial account of the meeting three days later, when he was informed the New York Times had obtained a copy of an email correspondence showing he had taken the meeting based on the promise he’d receive dirt on his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The email, which had the subject line “Subject: Re: Russia – Clinton – private and confidential,” promised Jr. damaging information on Hillary Clinton. To which Trump Jr. replied, “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

Shortly after the Times piece, Trump Jr. tweeted what he claims to be the “full email chain.” That decision earned praise from his father, who congratulated Donald Jr. for his (retroactive) honesty after the news broke.

The Post’s latest report goes against several statements made by Trump, Trump Jr., and various representatives in the aftermath of the revelations concerning the June 2016 meeting. “The president didn’t sign off on anything… The president wasn’t involved in that,” Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said on “Good Morning America” on July 12. Sekulow again flatly denied Trump had any role in crafting the statement, saying in a July 16 “Meet the Press” appearance, “The president did not draft the response… I can’t say whether the president was told the statement was going to be coming.”

On Monday, Sekulow again was defending his client.

“Apart from being of no consequence, the characterizations are misinformed, inaccurate, and not pertinent,” Sekulow said Monday in a one-sentence response to the Post report.

“Fake news, incorrect, and misinformed of no consequence,” another Trump attorney, John Dowd, told MSNBC.

The military has no idea what’s going on with the transgender ban

It’s been almost a week since President Trump announced his plan to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military, and the Department of Defense still hasn’t received any directive from the White House, the Pentagon confirmed to VICE News Monday.

In an announcement spread out over three tweets last week, Trump told the estimated 15,500 active-duty and reserve transgender personnel serving in the armed forces that they were a burden, and that they created “tremendous medical costs and disruption” for the military.

The nation’s top military general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, responded saying that there would be “no modifications to the current policy until the President’s direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance.”

The Pentagon was reportedly blindsided by the announcement, and is seemingly still in the dark.

The White House did not immediately return VICE News’ request for comment.