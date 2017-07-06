France to ban gas-powered and diesel cars by 2040

France is pledging to ban all fossil fuel- and diesel-powered cars by 2040.

Environment minister Nicolas Hulot announced the move away from traditionally-powered vehicles during a press conference Thursday as part of his climate plan, which also includes raising the country’s carbon tax and banning new drilling for oil and gas in France. The Netherlands, Norway, India, and Germany have made motions to go fully electric with vehicles too, but none have yet passed legislation.

Hulot, a popular environmental activist before joining the French government this year, didn’t provide much in the way of details, though. How the ban will be implemented, and whether it includes a ban on hybrid cars is still to be announced. The new carbon-reduction policies announced are all part of France’s commitment to the Paris Climate Accord; their implementation is part, too, of recently elected President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to make the country carbon-neutral by 2050 and exceed the goals set by the Paris agreement.

Since the U.S.’ withdrawal from the agreement in April, Macron has been making a show of stepping up as a climate leader. He launched an initiative to try to encourage U.S. climate scientists to move to France to continue their work.

Even without the pressure of a full ban on gas-run cars, automakers have been increasing production of hybrid and electric vehicles in response to both increased demand and new government regulations.

It’s already been a big week for electric cars. On Wednesday, Volvo became the first company to announce it would sell only hybrid or electric models by 2020. And Friday, Tesla’s first mass-market car will launch, two weeks ahead of schedule.