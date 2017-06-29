GOP draws the line at mocking face-lifts

This morning Donald Trump achieved with his tweet bashing Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough what none of his tweets have done before — he alienated Republican legislators enough for them to publicly rebuke him.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Though Trump’s invective was directed at two of TVs most famous romantically-involved on-air news hosts, it inspired scores of Republicans — some of whom Trump desperately needs to get on board with his healthcare legislation — to denounce both the tweet and him.

“Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted.

“Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office,” Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse tweeted.

Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma issued a statement saying that Trump’s tweets “don’t help our political or national discourse and do not provide a positive role model for national dialogue.” Even House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters, “Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment.”

“What we’re trying to do around here is improve the tone and the civility of the debate, and this obviously doesn’t help do that,” Ryan added.

At least two Republican women also denounced the tweets.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine — who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s healthcare bill — said on Twitter: “This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media.We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility.” Kansas Sen. Lynne Jenkins also tweeted: “This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women.”

In the White House Press briefing today, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to questions about the tweets saying, “This is a President who fights fire with fire.”

But Trump’s approach could cost him legislatively. Senate Republicans put forward the highly anticipated healthcare legislation, also known as “Trumpcare,” last week, but voting was delayed Tuesday after Republicans showed only tepid signs of support. At the moment 58 senators are either entirely against the bill or against the bill without revisions, according to to The New York Times’ count, with only 17 senators in open support. Senator Graham, who spoke out about Trump today, has so far said only that he will “carefully review” the bill.