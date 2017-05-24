Here’s the latest on the Manchester bombing investigation

The man suspected of carrying out Britain’s worst terror attack since more than a decade has been named as 22-year old Salman Ramadan Abedi. The bomb, detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Monday night, left 22 people dead and 64 people injured. It was Britain’s worst terror attack since four suicide bombers targeted London subway and bus commuters in 2005, killing 52.

The Islamic State were quick to claim responsibility for the attack early Tuesday, but it is not yet known whether Abedi was working with anyone else. Three men have been arrested in south Manchester in connection with the bombing, including a 23-year-old man believed to be Ismail Abedi — the brother of Salman Abedi — is being questioned.

What we know about the victims

As the investigation continues, authorities have said they are certain they now know the names of all the victims. So far, 11 who died in the blast have been identified. They are: Georgina Callander, 18; Saffie Rose Roussos, 8; Olivia Campbell, 15; Alison Howe, 45; Nell Jones, 14; Kelly Brewster, 32; John Atkinson, 26; Lisa Lees, 47; Martin Hett, 29; Marcin Klis, 42, and Angelika Klis, 40. Many of those being treated in hospital are said to face life-changing injuries.

The bomb was reportedly packed with nuts and bolts in order to inflict maximum injury. Many of the wounded are said to have metal fragments and bolts embedded in their body.

“They’ve been the sort of traumatic injuries that you would expect in terms of the type of device used, the proximity to the people who were injured. We’re dealing with injuries to major organs, we’re dealing with loss of limbs, potentially, we’re dealing with embedded objects,” Jon Rouse, chief officer of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership, told the BBC.

Suspected attacker’s trips to Syria

Abedi was born in Britain to Libyan immigrant parents. He was one of four siblings and grew up in the Greater Manchester area. Abedi attended school in Manchester, and went on to study at Salford University in 2014, where he studied business management before dropping out, the Telegraph reported.

This is one of the first pictures of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi. Taken when much younger studying the Quran at Didsbury mosque. pic.twitter.com/XqRsJnMYe2 — Nazia Parveen (@NParveenG) May 23, 2017

U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Tuesday that Abedi had made several recent trips to Libya and confirmed he was known to the security services. However, Rudd stopped short of revealing any further information. The French interior minister provided more detail, revealing that U.K. authorities told his office that Abedi had probably visited both Libya and Syria, and had proven links with ISIS.

“Today we only know what British investigators have told us: someone of British nationality, of Libyan origin, who suddenly after a trip to Libya, then probably to Syria, becomes radicalized and decides to carry out this attack,” Gerard Collomb told French TV station BFMTV.

“Abedi was known to the security services but was not part of any active investigation or regarded as a high risk” https://t.co/FlYWZx3knZ pic.twitter.com/UwukTZ8vUq — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) May 23, 2017

U.K. raises threat level to “critical”

Prime Minister Theresa May has raised the U.K. threat level from severe to critical, meaning authorities believe another attack is imminent. As part of that threat level, the British army is deploying about 800 troops across the country under Operation Temperer in an effort to support local police forces.

Army arrive in Downing St pic.twitter.com/4M660ipzRM — Carl Dinnen (@carldinnen) May 24, 2017

Leaks from U.S. intelligence

Abedi was named by U.S. media outlets hours before the U.K. authorities officially confirmed his identity. In a BBC radio interview Wednesday, the Home Secretary made it clear she found this unhelpful.

“It is irritating when [information] gets released from other sources and I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again,” Rudd said of the leaks from the U.S. intelligence community.

Unusual: Home Sec Amber Rudd slams "irritating" US officials for Abedi leaks: "I've been very clear it shouldn't happen again" — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) May 24, 2017

