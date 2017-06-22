Healthcare read more

Here’s the Senate’s super secret health care bill

The first draft of the Senate Republican healthcare bill is finally here.

Called the “Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017,” the 142-page bill at first glance appears not too different from its House of Representatives counterpart, the American Health Care Act. It slashes billions from Medicaid in order to cover repeals of the tax increases instituted by the Affordable Care Act, and undoes core components of Obamacare, such as the individual mandate for consumers to purchase health insurance.

More details of what’s in the Better Care act will be coming throughout the day. Most members of Congress and policy experts — shut out of the covert process by which the bill was crafted over the past few weeks — will be learning the details of it at the same time as the public.

You can read the full text of the draft bill below:

