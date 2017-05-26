How ISIS uses a mock news agency to claim credit for attacks

By the morning after the Manchester bombing at the Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead and 64 injured, the Islamic State group had already claimed responsibility for the attack. While most people were posting their reactions to social media, another conversation was happening that wasn’t as public.

ISIS uses Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, to communicate with its members and supporters. Analysts and academics track these conversations for their research. So what goes on in the hours between an act of terror and the claiming of responsibility?

VICE News talked to the experts to see what they witnessed on the app this week, and what these claims are actually about.