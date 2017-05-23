How one man used Instagram to ditch real estate and build two menswear brands

Davidson Petit-Frère founded a luxury menswear brand at 23 and a luxury footwear brand at 26 — without any formal training in fashion.

Just one year later, he has celebrities like Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, and Lewis Hamilton wearing his creations.

VICE News talked to Petit-Frère to find out how he balances his desire to create bold designs with his need to appeal to a broad market.

