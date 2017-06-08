ISIS is slaughtering hundreds as they flee Mosul

ISIS has killed at least 231 civilians fleeing the besieged Iraqi city of Mosul in the space of eight days, according to a United Nations report published Thursday. The U.N. says it has observed a marked escalation in the use of civilians as human shields by the Islamic State group, and the slaughter of those civilians as they attempt to flee ISIS’ last major foothold in Iraq.

The increased level of civilian deaths comes almost eight months into the offensive to retake the city by pro-government forces, backed by a U.S.-led multinational coalition.

“Shooting children as they try to run to safety with their families – there are no words of condemnation strong enough for such despicable acts,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said in a statement.

