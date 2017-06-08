James Comey says Trump chose to “defame” him and the FBI

Former FBI Director James Comey accused President Trump of choosing to “defame me and more importantly the FBI” in blistering testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday in which he answered questions about the circumstances around his firing as well as Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Comey said he was well aware that as FBI director he served at the pleasure of the president and could be fired for any reason. But he also said he could not stand by and watch as his performance as director and that of the FBI were mischaracterized by President Trump.

“The administration then chose to defame me and more importantly, the FBI by saying the organization was in disarray,” he said. “Those were lies, plain and simple.”

In testimony submitted beforehand, Comey detailed nine different conversations he had with the president in which Trump asked him to pledge his “loyalty,” to let the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn go, and to “lift the cloud” brought about by the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“He might lie”

In testimony delivered Thursday, Comey said he had concerns about Trump and the White House’s behavior, and that’s why he started keeping detailed notes starting with this first one-on-one meeting on January 6 in which the then-president-elect asked for an assurance he was not under investigation by the FBI.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting,” Comey said. “it led me to believe I gotta write it down, and I gotta write it down in a very detailed way.”

Addressing Russian hacking interference with the 2016 election, Comey said he was certain that the Russians had attempted to disrupt the U.S. election. “The Russians interfered in our election during the 2016 cycle. They did it with purpose, they did it with sophistication,” he said. But he also said he is “confident” that no votes had been “altered.”

As to why he was fired, Comey said that he doesn’t for sure what the reason was. However, he said, “I take the president at his word that I was fired because of the Russia investigation.” Trump later told NBC’s Lester Holt that the Russia investigation had been in his mind when he fired Comey, and reportedly told Russian officials in the Oval Office that firing Comey had relieved pressure off of the Russia investigation.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, also asked Comey why, if he had believed that Trump acted inappropriately when he asked Comey to “let” the investigation into Flynn go, he hadn’t immediately told the president so.

“Maybe if I were stronger I would have,” Comey replied. “I was so stunned by the conversation that I just took it in.”

“I hope there are tapes”

But Comey did discuss his one-on-one conversations with Trump with a tight circle of FBI leaders, he said, debating whether they should bring it up with outside officials. But that was the group eventually decided that there was no way to corroborate Comey’s account.

At least, they thought so — until Trump suggested he had tapes of his conversations with Comey.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

“Lordy,” Comey said, “I hope there are tapes.”

Comey also revealed that, after his firing, he gave his memo detailing his conversation with Trump about Flynn to a friend in order to “make sure this gets out.” That friend, a law professor at Columbia, evidently told the New York Times about that memo — and the paper’s report triggered conversations about whether Trump had obstructed justice.

“My judgment was I needed that to get into the public square to get a special counsel appointed,” Comey told the committee. He succeeded: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was soon appointed as special counsel, and now heads the federal investigation into the Russia probe.

This is a developing story …