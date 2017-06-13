Jeff Sessions calls idea that he colluded with Russia a “detestable lie”

In his much-anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday afternoon, Attorney General Jeff Sessions asserted that the very idea he participated in or was aware of collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 election campaign is nothing more than “an appalling and detestable lie.”

Speaking under oath in the public hearing on Capitol Hill, Sessions said he’d never had a conversation with any Russian official about the campaign. “I have never met with or had any conversation with any Russian or foreign officials concerning a campaign or election,” Sessions said. “The suggestion I participated in any collusion with the Russian government to hurt this country that I have served with honor for 35 years is nothing but an an appalling and detestable lie.”

Sessions conceded he’d met twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak as part of his duties as a U.S. senator but firmly denied the allegation made in former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony last week that he had a third, previously undisclosed, meeting when Trump gave his first foreign policy speech during the campaign, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington in April 2016.

Sessions said he knew Kislyak had been at the Mayflower that night but he had no recollection of a meeting. “If a brief interaction occurred during that reception, I do not remember it,” he said.

Sessions did confirm that Comey had approached him with his concerns about President Trump speaking to him in what he perceived as exerting influence over the FBI’s Russia investigation.

“Mr. Comey expressed concern about proper communications protocol with the White House and the president,” he said. “I responded by agreeing that the FBI and DOJ needed to be careful to follow policy on contact with the White House.”