Justin Bieber might be a global music superstar with tens of millions of adoring fans — but the Chinese government has a slightly different view of the Canadian singer. They say his “bad behavior” has caused “public discontent,” and they’ve banned Biebs in order to “purify” China’s artistic landscape.

Later this year, the Canadian singer will embark on the Asian leg of his Purpose World Tour visiting Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, and Hong Kong. But there are no dates in mainland China.

This omission left some fans bemused, and one Belieber decided to write to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture, asking for a “detailed explanation” about why exactly a singer of Bieber’s “extraordinary” talents was not making a stop in the city.

The response, posted to the culture ministry’s website, didn’t spare the fan’s feelings: “As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviours, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public.”

It added that in order to “purify” China’s cultural offering, authorities were banning Bieber from performing. The statement did offer fans of the singer a glimmer of hope: “We hope Justin Bieber is able to improve his conduct as he grows up and will once again find public favour.”

Bieber last performed in China in 2013 on his Believe tour, and while the bureau didn’t specify what “bad behaviour” they were referring to, Bieber was criticized for having his bodyguards carry him up the Great Wall of China. The ban could also relate to Bieber’s visit to the Yasukuni Shrine in Japan in 2014, viewed in China as a symbol of Japanese militarism. Bieber subsequently apologized for the visit: “To anyone I have offended I am extremely sorry. I love you China, and I love you Japan.”

Other international artists have also run into trouble with the Chinese authorities. Lady Gaga was blacklisted in 2016 after meeting the Dalai Lama, while Jay Z had to cancel a concert in 2006 after the government deemed his lyrics too vulgar. In the same year the Rolling Stones had to leave five songs out of the setlist for their sexual content. In 2015, Maroon 5 has to cancel concerts after the group’s keyboard player sent birthday wishes the exiled Tibetan leader. In 2009, Oasis were banned after Noel Gallagher performed at a Free Tibet concert in New York.

Bieber’s fans will be hoping Chinese authorities listen to the lyrics on his latest album – “I just need one more shot, second chances,” the singer implores.