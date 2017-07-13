Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency: a running guide for the week of July 5

Donald Trump made it clear at the beginning of his campaign that he wasn’t going to follow the normal rules or tone of politics. We’re keeping track of all the ways his presidency veers from the norm in terms of policy and rhetoric.

See updates from June here.

Day 174 July 13

Kushner and Manafort claim “TL;DR” about Trump Jr. emails

In explaining why they attended Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer on the promise of dirt on Hillary Clinton, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort have the same excuse: we didn’t read the email chain.

That’s according to Time Magazine and Politico, which have proffered similar accounts of why Kushner and Manafort attended a meeting ostensibly about the dirt the Russians could offer on Hillary Clinton. Time reported that an associate of Kushner’s said the presidential advisor and son-in-law of President Trump did not read to to the end of the chain where Trump Jr. was promised “information that would incriminate Hillary” from the Russians.

“It was on the fourth page of a forwarded conversation,” said a source familiar with Kushner’s knowledge told Time.

Politico reported pretty much the same excuse for Manafort: “a source close to Manafort said he did not read to the bottom of the email and didn’t know who specifically he would be meeting.”

So, two Trump campaign officials at the meeting now say they had no idea it was about before they decided to attend, a defense against the charge that the emails themselves show at least an attempt to collude with the Russians. That TL;DR excuse would be entirely plausible for the highly-visible subject line of the entire email chain: “FW: Russia – Clinton – private and confidential.”

Donald Trump says the mood in the White House is “fantastic”

“Everything is awesome.” That’s the mantra sung by the central character in the Lego Movie, despite living under the jackboot of the evil tyrant President Business. In the real world, President Trump is pushing a similar sentiment: “Everything is fantastic.”

That’s how Trump chose to describe the current mood inside the White House during an interview with Reuters published Wednesday evening. Trump said the administration was “functioning beautifully” – claiming some big wins since he took office including: “knocking the hell out of ISIS,” energy “doing levels that we’ve never done before,” and the stock market having “hit a new high.”

All-in-all, Trump said, “there’s not a thing that we’re not doing well in.”

Trump claims mood in White House 'fantastic' – Meaning implausible, far-fetched, nonsensical or remote from reality? https://t.co/POns7kJKL0 — Chris Webber (@Chriswebber2012) July 13, 2017

Trump’s unique take on how well the White House is doing is admirably optimistic. In the wake of Donald Trump Jr.’s Russian meeting scandal which has dominated headlines for the last five days, the Washington Post reported Wednesday that the White House has been thrust into chaos – or as one insider called it, a “Category 5 hurricane.”

With leaks coming from every corner of the administration, those in the know are reporting an atmosphere of paranoia within the White House, to the point where staff are “engaged in a circular firing squad, anonymously blaming one another for the decisions of the last few days,” according to the New York Times.

Sing it now: “Everything is fantastic.”

Day 173 July 12

Democrats sue Trump campaign alleging conspiracy

A new lawsuit brought by Democrats against the Trump campaign and Roger Stone could open up a new, independent inquiry into Trump and his associates’ connections to Russia.

The suit, brought by a pair of Democratic donors and staffer from the Democratic National Committee, accuses the Trump campaign and Stone of conspiring to access their private information and expose it to the public, causing them personal grief.

Scott Comer, one of the plaintiffs and a former mid-level staffer at the DNC, claims the leaked emails outed him as gay judge to his grandparents, causing strain on his family and relationships. Two of the other plaintiffs, Democratic Party donors, Roy Cockrum and Eric Schoenberg, had their personal information leaked, including their home addresses, phone numbers, and Social Security numbers.

If it moves forward, the case would turn into a new fact-finding inquiry into Trump’s campaign, this one led by a judge unaffiliated with the Trump administration.





The federal government is now booking rooms at Trump hotels

Whatever troubles Trump has been having in the White House, the flow of government money straight into the coffers of his family’s private holdings is not one of them.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the State Department spent over $15,000 booking rooms for Trump’s family in February at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver. Members of the Trump family, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were attending the opening of the hotel.

This was the first evidence of the State Department spending money on Trump hotels, with other cases involving the Secret Service. Last February, Eric Trump racked up a bill of $97,830 in hotel rooms in Uruguay.

The findings were revealed in a Freedom of Information Request that was redacted in some parts, according to the Post.

The chief of the Office of Government Ethics in the White House — who quit last week — recently commented that there was “an appearance that the businesses are profiting from his occupying the presidency.”

This isn’t the first, or even tenth, time that President Trump’s hotel chain has benefitted from its namesake’s White House status. Last month, spending documents disclosed that Trump’s D.C. hotel received about $270,000 from Saudi Arabia, which purchased rooms, food, and parking as part of a lobbying effort against a bill that would make the country financially liable for 9/11.

Probes look into if Kushner aided Russian fake news, report says

As part of their probes into whether Donald Trump’s campaign helped Russia put Trump in the White House, federal investigations are now reportedly trying to figure out whether members of the campaign literally told the Kremlin what to do.

Several unnamed sources familiar with the investigation told McClatchy that Congress and the Justice Department are focusing on whether Trump’s campaign, namely Jared Kushner, gave Russian cyberoperatives the head’s up on which key voting jurisdictions showed weakness for Hillary Clinton and could be targeted with fake news.

Russia’s unprecedented attempt to swing the U.S. election in favor of Trump used trolls and bots to plant fake news stories, including the one that sparked the infamous Pizzagate scandal, to discredit Clinton. One source told McClatchy that Russia couldn’t have known where to sick the bots on its own.

And none other than Kushner, already under scrutiny for his business ties to Russia and reportedly trying to set up a secret back-door channel to Russia, headed the Trump campaign’s digital operations.

The probe is also investigating if the Trump campaign had any role in WikiLeaks’ release of the DNC’s hacked emails last October.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told McClatchy that he wanted his panel to determine whether “any exchange of information, any financial support funneled to organizations that were doing this kind of work” happened.

Trump Jr.: My dad didn’t know about the “nothing” Russian meeting

Sean Hannity was never likely to give Donald Trump Jr. a rough ride on his Fox News show Tuesday evening, just hours after the president’s son published emails that showed the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials — but even by Fox News standards, Trump Jr. had an extraordinarily easy time of it.

"It was such a nothing." -Donald Trump Jr. pic.twitter.com/CbeqBl9oTo — VICE News (@vicenews) July 12, 2017

The president’s eldest son is at the center of a controversy that’s been raging for days, exploding Tuesday when Trump Jr. published emails relating to a meeting with a Russian government lawyer he took in the hope of securing information that might “incriminate Hillary.”

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Opening the interview, Hannity said: “We will ask him every single question I can think of on this topic.” Just over 14 minutes later — which included several minutes of clips showing Democrats and the media criticizing Trump Jr. — Hannity declared: “Look, this is an opinion show, but I wanted to ask every question I could think of regarding this issue. I can’t think of any more, in all honesty.”

Hannity says he's exhausted all the questions he can think to ask Trump Jr. A deep, deep reservoir there. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 12, 2017

Despite a lack of hard-hitting questions, Trump Jr. did offer some new information during the interview, admitting: “In retrospect I would have done things a little differently.” He also revealed that he has “probably met with other people from Russia” — though Hannity failed to press him on who these people were and what the meetings were about.

Trump Jr. said his father did not know about the meeting, because “it was just a nothing. There was nothing to tell.”

While Hannity chose not to criticize Don Jr., his treatment doesn’t line up with all the conservative outlets within News Corp. The New York Post, traditionally a flag-waver for Trump, said in an editorial Wednesday: “We see one truly solid takeaway from the story of the day: Donald Trump Jr. is an idiot.” The piece ended by calling him “criminally stupid.”

Day 172 July 11

House Republicans confirm Mexico isn’t paying for the wall

A House budget proposal for the construction of Trump’s border wall has been released. And surprise, surprise — America is paying for it.

The House Appropriations Committee released its spending bill Tuesday, which includes allocating $1.6 billion for a “physical barrier construction along the U.S. southern border” with Mexico.

The same legislation, which allocates American taxpayer dollars for the construction of the wall, which is not being paid for by Mexico, would cut funding to the Department of Transportation and several other domestic agencies.

“This funding bill provides the resources to begin building a wall along our southern border, enhance our existing border security infrastructure, hire more border patrol agents, and fund detention operations,” chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations subcommittee, Rep. John Carter of Texas, said in a statement.

It’s a total reversal of Trump’s repeated campaign promises that Mexico would be funding the wall’s construction, including Trump’s own revision that America would be “paid back later” by Mexico.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Now, Republicans are proposing that the cost of the wall just be added to the Department of Homeland Security’s budget, a measure that Democrats — who have long protested government spending on the wall to the point of near-government shutdown — are expected to try to block once again.

Watch Trump’s cameo in Kremlin-connected pop star’s music video

The son of a Russian real estate mogul with ties to the Kremlin wakes up from a nap in a boardroom with Donald Trump at the head of the table. Trump lays into him for his weak performance like it’s an episode of “The Apprentice.”

“You’re just another pretty face,” Trump says. “I’m really tired of you. You’re fired!”

No, it’s not the latest scoop in the news cycle. It’s a music video from 2013.

Back then, Trump made a cameo for Russian pop star Emin Agalarov, the son of Aras Agalarov, a Russian billionaire who Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Honor in 2013.

As it turns out, Emin’s publicist, a British-born music promoter and former tabloid journalist, is the same guy that brokered Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in Trump Tower last June — at the request of Emin. Not only that but before the meeting, the publicist, Rob Goldstone, sent an email to Trump Jr. promising the meeting would yield damaging info on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s candidacy.

After mounting pressure from both sides of the political aisle, Trump Jr. tweeted that he’s “happy” to meet with, at least, the Senate Intelligence Committee for its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election. That process will likely include scrutinizing Goldstone’s email as well as exploring the Trump family’s connections to the Agalarovs.

Catch up on the entire Trump-Russia scandal in just 6 minutes

The two families have ties going back at least five years, when the Agalarovs paid Trump an estimated $20 million to host the then Trump-owned Miss Universe pageant in a mall the Agalarovs owned in Russia. The family also planned to work with the Trump Organization to build a Trump tower in Russia before Trump’s victory in November halted the project.

The moguls are apparently still buddies, though. President Trump reportedly sent a handwritten thank-you note to the Agalarovs after they congratulated him on winning the presidency, and Aras has boasted about his access to the president.

“Now that he ran and was elected, he does not forget his friends,” Aras told Forbes.

Day 171 July 10

Donald Trump Jr. was told in writing that Russia was trying to help his father win the election

Donald Trump Jr. knew his meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton was part of a Russian government attempt to help his father win the presidency, the New York Times reported Monday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The email, which specifically noted Russia’s interest in the 2016 presidential election, was sent by an entertainment publicist named Rob Goldstone, who reportedly helped arrange the meeting on behalf of his client, Emin Agalarov, a Russian pop star, who said a Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya had information on illegal donations to the DNC.

Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort were also present at the meeting.

Agalarov is familiar to the Trump family — his wealthy Moscow developer father, Aras Agalarov, sponsored Trump’s Miss USA pageant in 2013 and also tried, unsuccessfully, to work with Trump Jr. to bring a Trump Tower to Russia.

Goldstone initially denied having any knowledge of Russian government involvement, though the Times reports he stopped responding to questions after it obtained the text of the email. Trump Jr.’s new lawyer, Alan Futerfas, also denied the story.

”In my view, this is much ado about nothing. During this busy period, Robert Goldstone contacted Don Jr. in an email and suggested that people had information concerning alleged wrongdoing by Democratic Party front-runner, Hillary Clinton, in her dealings with Russia,” Futerfas told the Times. “Don Jr.’s takeaway from this communication was that someone had information potentially helpful to the campaign and it was coming from someone he knew. Don Jr. had no knowledge as to what specific information, if any, would be discussed.”

In a statement Sunday, Trump Jr. admitted he took the meeting with Veselnitskaya knowing it was about Clinton, but said that what Veselnitskaya ultimately provided was “vague, ambiguous and made no sense” and largely concerned the adoption of Russian children.

Trump had previously deemed reports of Russian influence in the election “disgusting” and “so phony.”

Investigations into the Trump campaign for possible collusion with the Russian government are still ongoing.

U.S. military given no role in Syrian ceasefire Trump arranged with Putin

After Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit on Friday, a military ceasefire in southwestern Syria was announced that Trump soon hailed as a success. Which was news to the U.S. military.

Pentagon officials told BuzzFeed News that they have no official role in the ceasefire and have been given no guidance on how to enforce it. Previous ceasefires brokered during Syria’s horrific civil war have proven short-lived, and the U.S. military’s lack of involvement does not appear promising.

Syrian ceasefire seems to be holding. Many lives can be saved. Came out of meeting. Good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

One senior State Department official involved in the talks told Reuters that further discussions are necessary to hash out details of the agreement.

“You’d think,” a U.S. military official told BuzzFeed News, “we would be a part of it.”

Trump Jr. “happy” to testify about meeting with a Russian lawyer

Under fire from all sides like, say, a “Top Gun” fighter pilot, Donald Trump Jr. said he’d be “happy” to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer in Trump Tower last June.

“Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know,” he tweeted.

After The New York Times reported Saturday that Trump Jr. met with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya because she promised dirt on Hillary Clinton, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for Trump Jr. to meet with Congressional committee members. And they’re just one side of the ongoing investigation into whether Russia meddled in the U.S. election — and whether Trump campaign officials helped.

“Our intelligence committee needs to interview him and others who attended the meeting,” Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins told reporters Monday morning.

Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, wants to go even further. He told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that he wants to “question everyone that was at that meeting about what was discussed.”

Day 170 July 9

Trump Jr. met a Russian lawyer to get damaging intel on Clinton

When news broke Saturday that Donald Trump Jr. had had a secretive meeting at Trump Tower last June with a Russian lawyer known for her connections to the Kremlin, he had an explanation: He was discussing policy related to the adoption of Russian children. The issue was apparently so important that Trump Jr. had then-campaign adviser Paul Manafort and do-everything son-in-law Jared Kushner attend the meeting.

But it turns out the reason Trump Jr. — EVP of the Trump Organization and regular purveyor of fear-mongering tweets — took the meeting was for something less charitable: dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

The New York Times, citing five White House advisers with knowledge of the meeting, reported Sunday that Trump Jr. met with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower on June 9 after being told she had damaging intel on Clinton.

In a comment to the Times on Sunday, Trump Jr. said he met with Veselnitskaya at the behest of an acquaintance and confirmed that she was offering negative intel on Mrs. Clinton, but that “it quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”

He said the meeting then turned to Russian adoption, maintaining that issue appeared to be Veselnitskaya’s “true agenda all along.”

Putin ended adoptions after President Obama signed the Magnitsky Act in 2012, which imposed sanctions against 44 Russians suspected of human rights abuses. Veselnitskaya has spent years fighting that law and discrediting its namesake, Sergei Magnitsky, who died mysteriously in a Russian prison after exposing corruption scandals under Putin’s rule. Veselnitskaya denies working on behalf of the Kremlin.

A spokesperson for Trump’s lawyer said President Trump “was not aware of and did not attend the meeting.”

Update 7/10/17 9:00 a.m. ET: The Kremlin says it’s unaware of the meeting between Trump Jr. and Veselnitskaya.

Trump walks back his plan for joint-cyber security unit with Russia

Despite the confusion about who admitted what and to whom during the president’s first official sit-down with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit Friday, rest assured that Trump’s going to get to the bottom of the 2016 election hacking. And he has just the right man for the job: Putin.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted confirmed that after confronting Putin over Russia’s role in the 2016 elections hack, the two world leaders discussed joining forces to form a cybersecurity unit.

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

By the end of the day, however, after a torrent of criticism on the Sunday shows from the likes of Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. John McCain of Arizona, Trump walked his plan back:

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Day 169 July 8

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a video of his dad as a “Top Gun” pilot

Donald Trump Jr. apparently shares his father’s affinity for violent CNN-related fan fiction.

A fierce defender of his father’s administration, Junior posted edited “Top Gun” footage depicting The Donald sitting in the cockpit of an aircraft shooting down a fighter jet bearing the CNN logo.

In the video, Trump mutters his catchphrase, “You’re fired,” before releasing a missile that makes the CNN logo dramatically explode. Trump Jr. shared the footage on both his Instagram and Twitter, labeling it “the best I’ve ever seen.”

One of the best I've seen. 😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸 https://t.co/rqCplijJ57 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 8, 2017

Last week President Trump faced accusations of promoting violence against the media when he retweeted roughly edited WWE footage of himself pummeling a man whose faced was covered by the CNN logo. While CNN has reserved the right to release the identity of that video’s creator, “HanAssholeSolo” on Reddit, Trump Jr. retweeted the “Top Gun” clip from Twitter user “Old Row Official,” but its creator is currently unknown.

Day 168 July 7

Trump is still insisting Mexico will pay for the border wall (it won’t)

Trump won’t let it go. Meeting with Mexican President Peña Nieto at the G20 on Friday, Trump told reporters he “absolutely” still wants Mexico to pay for the border wall, one of his signature campaign promises.

One problem: Peña Nieto has said Mexico “absolutely” wouldn’t accept a proposal that “goes against our dignity as a country and our dignity as Mexicans,” such as “a wall that Mexico absolutely will not pay for,” The Guardian reported in January.

Soon after, Peña Nieto canceled a planned meeting with Trump in Washington, with Mexico’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, calling the wall “totally unacceptable,” according to CNN.

Mexico’s former president Vicente Fox has also flamed the project, joining with meme-fueled joke-stokers Super Deluxe to release a video criticizing the wall, which remains in funding limbo in Congress. “Donald, under no circumstances will we pay for this stupid, useless, racist, monument,” Fox says in the video.

Trump’s comments don’t come as a surprise to the Mexicans. Reuters cited a Mexican TV report saying that before Trump’s 30-minute meeting with Peña Nieto, Videgaray warned not to expect any big agreements to be made, noting, “We have to put it in context and not have expectations that are unjustified.”

Trump pre-gamed the G20 with some tweets about fake news

Donald Trump had a busy morning in Hamburg gearing up for the G20 — with a flurry of Twitter posts. The president lashed out at the “Fake News” media, jabbed at Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager, and singled out Russia’s Vladimir Putin as a person he was excited to meet at the important summit of world leaders, all before 9 a.m., and not focusing on the day’s pressing issues.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 28: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin raises a toast during the repection for gratuates of military universities and institutes at the Kremlin on June 28, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Just before his first face-to-face meeting with Putin and a number of the world’s most influential leaders, Trump hit some common themes, perhaps anticipating the scrutiny he’d receive in the press. “Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!” Trump also tweeted that the “Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA!”

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

The media will indeed be closely covering him to see what comes out of the meeting with Putin, as Trump has had a hard a hard time saying Russia interfered in the 2016 election, even though 17 intelligence agencies said it did.

Day 167 July 6

Trump will pick his own ethics chief after top official gives up

Walter Shaub Jr., the head of the Office of Government Ethics since 2013, announced his resignation Thursday, claiming that “the ethics program needs to be stronger than it is.” He proceeded to give a blistering exit interview with CBS News, hours after he called it quits, saying President Trump appears to be profiting personally from the presidency.

.@waltshaub says America should have the right to know the motivations of its leaders https://t.co/BRox4Ua5Mw pic.twitter.com/EGFMmZNDz0 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 6, 2017

“Do you think the president and his family are using the office to enrich themselves?” Julianna Goldman of CBS News asked.

“I can’t know what their intention is,” Schaub said. “I know that the effect is that there’s an appearance that the businesses are profiting from his occupying the presidency.”

The absence of real information creates at least the appearance of impropriety. “Appearance matters as much as reality,” he said. “So even aside from whether or not that’s actually happening, we need to send a message to the world that the United States is gonna have the gold standard for an ethics program in government, which is what we’ve always had.”

But shouldn’t the Office of Government Ethics know if Trump or his associates actually are profiting from the presidency?

“You can’t be sure, and so it almost doesn’t matter whether they are profiting or not,” said Shaub. “America should have the right to know what the motivations of its leaders are, and they need to know that financial interests, personal financial interests, aren’t among them.”

Shaub said in an interview with the New York Times that, faced with an adversarial Trump administration and a weak ethics office, there was little that he could do in his role. The office, created by Congress in the wake of Watergate, has terms meant to overlap presidents to avoid politicization of the office. Shaub, whose term was to end in January, was nearly certain his term wouldn’t be renewed, so he’s leaving for an advocacy agency, where he thinks he can more effectively push for reforms that might strengthen the power of offices like the one he’s headed for the last four years.

President Donald Trump now has the opportunity to appoint a new head for the ethics office, which the White House said he would do “in short order.”

Trump sort of admits that Russia meddled in U.S. election

At a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, a day before he was set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump said Russia may have interfered in the U.S. election, though “other countries,” which he didn’t specify, could have been involved as well.

“Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure,” he added.

Despite a rare consensus within the U.S. intelligence community that Russia did, in fact, interfere with the U.S. election (and an ongoing investigation into whether Trump campaign officials helped), the president has consistently denied that Russia did anything wrong and decried the probe as a “witch hunt.”

Oh, except for that one time he acknowledged Russia’s activity in a Twitter dig at President Obama.

Just out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

Day 167 July 5

Women make about 37% less than men in Trump’s White House

The gender pay gap in President Donald Trump’s White House is even worse than the national gender pay gap was three decades ago.

After the White House released its annual report on the title and salary of every single White House Office staffer Friday, CNN quickly pointed out the stark difference between the average salaries: Women staffers make an average of $84,500 per year, while male staffers make an average of $105,000 per year. That’s about a 20 percent pay gap.

And that gap only increases when comparing median salaries, the more statistically accurate metric used by nearly all reports on pay differences. According to an analysis by Mark Perry, an economist at conservative think tank the American Enterprise Institute, women currently working at the White House earn a median salary of $72,650, while men make $115,000.

That’s almost a 37 percent pay difference — which is not only 20 percentage points worse than the national pay gap of 17 percent but also worse than the national pay gap back in 1980. It’s also far worse than the 12 percent pay gap between men and women in the Obama White House in 2013.

Perry, however, has an explanation for the pay difference that’s not much more comforting: Trump just isn’t hiring women to fill top positions.

“Of the top 101 highest-paid employees at the White House, nearly three out of four (73.3 percent) are men,” he writes in his report. “In contrast, of the 102 lowest-paid White House employees, nearly six out of 10 (59.2 percent) are female.”

Aides reportedly made tweet-length blurbs to prep Trump for Putin

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with Cuban-American community leaders at Trump National Doral golf club in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTX2QE1E

We all know how much President Trump loves to tweet, and that he has a short attention span.

That’s why White House aides reportedly plan to prep the president for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit on Friday in 140-character bites. They’ve written a list of “tweet-length sentences that summarize the main points” for the president, two unnamed U.S. officials told the Los Angeles Times.

This isn’t the first unusual tactic White House officials have used to encourage the president to read and retain information presented to him on complex scenarios. For example, National Security Council officials reportedly put Trump’s name in “as many paragraphs as we can because he keeps reading if he’s mentioned,” one source told Reuters.

And Trump specifically asked for as many “killer visuals” as possible in his intelligence briefings, as CIA chief Mike Pompeo put it to the Washington Post.

Although White House aides are reportedly completely in the dark (and worried) about Trump will say to Putin, a number of sensitive topics could come up: U.S. military intervention in Syria, sanctions against the Kremlin, and of course, the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election — and whether Trump campaign officials helped.

But at least Trump has had some practice distilling his thoughts on Russia.

Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow – if so, will he become my new best friend? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2013