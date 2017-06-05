London attacker was featured in TV documentary “Jihadis Next Door”

Police in London named two of the three men responsible for Saturday’s London Bridge attack, which left seven people dead and dozens more injured.

Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old Pakistani-born British citizen, was known to the police and the MI5, British authorities said in the statement, adding that “there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly.”

Butt had appeared in a 2016 documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door,” which aired on the U.K. broadcast TV network Channel 4.

Rachid Redouane, 30, claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, and used a different last name as well as a different birthdate, the police said. Redouane was unknown to police before the attack. After an Irish ID card was found on his body, Irish news outlet RTE reported that he had lived in south Dublin for some time and was believed to have been married to a British woman. Both men lived in Barking, East London. The Metropolitan Police said seven women and five men between the ages of 19 and 60 were arrested in Barking on Sunday. Two of those arrested were later released without charge.

Both Butt and Redouane were shot dead by police within eight minutes of the first call, authorities said, adding they were still inquiring into the identity of the third attacker, who was also shot dead at the scene.

What we know so far