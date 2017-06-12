Macron scores stunning parliamentary victory over Le Pen’s far right party

The far-right National Front party of former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was dealt a huge blow in Sunday’s first round parliamentary elections in France, and is now predicted to win as few as four of the 577 seats up for grabs. Newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron on the other hand is celebrating a stunning victory for his En Marche party, which is on course to win a huge majority and, with it, a mandate to enact his sweeping reforms.

Voting in the first round election for France’s National Assembly took place Sunday, and initial projections indicate that La Republique en Marche, a party founded just over a year ago, could break all records by taking as many as 445 seats in the new parliament, garnering almost 33 percent of the vote.

The result for Macron stands in stark contrast to that of Le Pen, who has seen her party’s share of the vote fall from 23 percent in the first round of the presidential elections to just 13 percent on Sunday, with pollsters predicting the party will win between one and four seats following next Sunday’s second round of voting.

The one negative for Macron will be the historically low voter turnout, with just 49 percent of registered voters electing to cast their ballot. The low turnout was used as an excuse by Le Pen for her party’s poor showing. “This catastrophic abstention rate should raise the question of the voting rules which keep millions of our compatriots away from the polling stations,” she said. “There are a pathetically low number of three-way races.”

The victory for the pro-Europe En Marche candidates in France, stands in stark contrast with the disastrous results suffered by Theresa May’s Conservative party in the U.K., after the prime minister called a snap election to boost her majority ahead of Brexit negotiations that are due to start next week.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, congratulated Macron on his party’s victory. “My heartfelt congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on the great success of his party in the first ballot,” Merkel was quoted as saying by government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Twitter.

