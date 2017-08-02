Two prominent Venezuelan opposition leaders were snatched from their homes in brazen raids by police on Tuesday, just two days after President Nicolás Maduro consolidated power in heavily disputed national elections.

Antonio Ledezma and Leopoldo Lopez were both taken from their homes by agents of Venezuela’s intelligence service. The move represented the sort of state-sanctioned political suppression many feared would come to pass if Maduro no longer had any checks against his power.

VICE founder Suroosh Alvi spoke to Lopez’s wife, Lilian Tintori, while reporting in Caracas. At the time Tintori was on her way to visit Lopez in a jail, where he’d previously been held for three years as a political prisoner, and where police are now holding him again.

This segment originally aired August 1, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.