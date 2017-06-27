Meet Iraqi troops and civilians still in Mosul, the last ISIS stronghold

The 36th Brigade of the Iraqi Army’s 9th division lost seven men over the course of three days fighting ISIS in west Mosul. As they fought to take back the city building by agonizing building, they were so battered and bruised that hard-fought gains prompted only grim, angry celebration.

ISIS is now surrounded in the last part of the city — their former stronghold and de facto capital in Iraq — over which they still have control. But they have prepared for this last stand, surrounding themselves with terrified civilians and IEDs in dangerous firing positions from where they’re able to inflict high casualties on Iraqi soldiers.

Time and again, ISIS-held buildings were shelled relentlessly only to be the source of sniper fire soon afterward. It is often unknown how many civilians may be dying in the shelling. The number will ultimately certainly be in the thousands.

The city will be liberated, but the recovery will take decades.

This segment originally aired June 21, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.