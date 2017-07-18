Meet Mueller’s all-star legal team that could take down Trump

President Trump says the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Russian actors and the Trump campaign is the “greatest witch hunt in political history.” That’s not what Robert Mueller would call it.

Mueller was appointed lead special counsel for the Russia investigation by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein back in May, after Trump’s eyebrow-raising dismissal of former FBI director James Comey, who had been helming the probe.

A former federal prosecutor and FBI director himself, Mueller has spent the last 10 years in private practice at WilmerHale, a global law firm with more than 1,000 attorneys. Since his appointment, he has quietly assembled a team of legal all-stars, drawn mostly from his former employer. Here are some of the heavy hitters.

This segment originally aired June 11, 2017, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.