Meet the right-wing blogger who is now part of the White House Press Corps

By on May 22, 2017

Getting a seat in the White House press briefing room used to mean you were a serious journalist who worked for a respected news organization. Today, it might mean you’re someone who writes nice things about Donald Trump — like, for example, Lucian Wintrich.

Wintrich is a 28-year-old blogger for The Gateway Pundit, one of several sites better known for its ideology than for breaking news, who obtained that White House credential this year.

The Gateway Pundit gained attention last year for its heavy pro-Trump coverage, and the site has been criticized for promoting fact-free conspiracy theories. Wintrich, who has no professional training in journalism, is the first chief White House correspondent for the right-wing blog.

VICE News catches up with Wintrich during a typical workday to see how the professional media troll reports from the White House.

