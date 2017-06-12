Megyn Kelly and NBC give airtime to Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook conspiracy theories

Megyn Kelly’s NBC interview with conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder Alex Jones hasn’t even aired yet — it’s scheduled for June 18 — but the TV event is already causing an uproar.

In a brief promo for the interview, NBC News correspondent Kelly is seen asking Jones about various conspiracy theories he’s peddled in the past, including Jones’ baseless belief that 9/11 was an “inside job” and that scientists created “animal-human hybrids” 30 years ago.

“Sandy Hook?” Kelly asks, referencing the 2014 school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.

“Sandy Hook is complex because I’ve had debates with devil’s advocates that the whole story is true, then I’ve had debates when I’ve said that none of it is true,” Jones responds.

“When you say parents faked their children’s death, people get very angry,” Kelly says.

“Oh, I know, they don’t get angry about the half million dead Iraqis from the sanctions,” Jones says.

So far, the response to the interview has been overwhelmingly negative, with Sandy Hook parents appealing to NBC, some people furious the network is giving Jones a national platform, and some calling for NBC to pull the segment or for viewers to boycott the broadcast.

In @megynkelly 's America, cruelty gets u on national TV on Father's Day. #SandyHook grieving dads will go to the cemetery. #thisisnotnormal — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) June 12, 2017

The mother of a child murdered at #SandyHook, who is harassed by #AlexJones followers, appeals to NBC. #ShameOnNBC https://t.co/MhKPN1oFbo — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) June 12, 2017

This Father's Day, @megynkelly will use her show to elevate "Sandy hoax" Alex Jones. @NBC, don't do this to fathers of Sandy Hook victims. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 12, 2017

Kelly worked for the Fox News Channel from 2004 to early 2017. President Donald Trump is a noted fan of Alex Jones — and noted detractor of Kelly.