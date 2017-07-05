North Korea read more

Missile test throwdown

North Korea and South Korea both tested missiles this week.

Missile test throwdown: North Korea vs. South Korea

By on Jul 5, 2017

The U.S. and South Korea held a joint missile test on Wednesday. It was meant to be a show of force after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, called the Hwasong-14,” which experts say may have the ability to reach as far as Alaska.

In a statement, American and South Korean officials said that self-restraint was the only thing keeping them from attacking.

Pyongyang’s nuclear campaign is a direct violation of United Nations sanctions. The U.N. Security Council is meeting Wednesday to discuss the situation.

