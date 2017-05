On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walked down a hallway, apparently oblivious to the CBS News reporter asking him to comment on the Justice Department’s appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel overseeing the investigation into possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

It’s not the first time McConnell has completely failed to respond to external stimuli. Here’s a compilation of past instances of Mitch McConnell displaying his rather expert ability to ignore things.