Face-lift feud

MSNBC hosts Trump attacked: “We’re fine; our country is not”

By on Jun 30, 2017

The day after being viciously attacked by President Trump on Twitter, Mika Brzezinski and her “Morning Joe” co-host and fiancee, Joe Scarborough, said they were doing just fine — it’s the country they’re worried about.

“My family brought me up really tough,” Brzezinski said on her MSNBC show Friday morning. “This is absolutely nothing for me personally.”

“It does worry me about the country,” she added. Joe agreed: “We’re fine; our country is not.”

The pair also penned an op-ed that ran in the Washington Post on Friday, calling Trump’s claims “a flurry of falsehoods” and questioning his fitness for office.

Although Trump has a history of name-calling and attacking journalists, he lashed out at the MSNBC co-hosts on social media Thursday morning, shortly after their show ended, with two of his most disgusting tweets yet.

“Mr. Trump claims that we asked to join him at Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row. That is false,” Brzezinski and Scarborough wrote. “He also claimed that he refused to see us. That is laughable.”

The pair also called Trump’s claim that Brzezinski was bleeding from a face-lift untrue and pointed to his “unrelenting assault on women.” “Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood,” they added, “Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal.”

Shortly after Trump published his tweets, CNN senior correspondent Brian Stelter tweeted out a close-up photo of Brzezinski he says is from the night in question.

Despite Trump’s claims that he turned the two away from his private Florida club as well, the New York Times reported they did attend Trump’s New Year’s Eve party.

While first lady Melania Trump and deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stood by President Trump, the GOP, including several female senators, apparently drew the line.

M-F 7:30PM HBO
SAME-SEX MARRIAGE read more
Germany approves same-sex marriage - but Merkel votes no

READ MORE

Donald Trump read more
Catch up on the entire Trump-Russia scandal in just 6 minutes

READ MORE

Islamophobia read more
London mosque targeted in terror attack now receiving death threats

READ MORE

Trump Tracker read more
“Morning Joe” hosts claim Trump White House blackmailed them

A running guide to Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency

Updated 06.30

A running guide to Donald Trump’s highly abnormal presidency READ MORE

Civil Rights read more
How will Jeff Sessions go after hate crimes?

READ MORE

 