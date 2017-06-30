MSNBC hosts Trump attacked: “We’re fine; our country is not”

The day after being viciously attacked by President Trump on Twitter, Mika Brzezinski and her “Morning Joe” co-host and fiancee, Joe Scarborough, said they were doing just fine — it’s the country they’re worried about.

“My family brought me up really tough,” Brzezinski said on her MSNBC show Friday morning. “This is absolutely nothing for me personally.”

“It does worry me about the country,” she added. Joe agreed: “We’re fine; our country is not.”

The pair also penned an op-ed that ran in the Washington Post on Friday, calling Trump’s claims “a flurry of falsehoods” and questioning his fitness for office.

Although Trump has a history of name-calling and attacking journalists, he lashed out at the MSNBC co-hosts on social media Thursday morning, shortly after their show ended, with two of his most disgusting tweets yet.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

“Mr. Trump claims that we asked to join him at Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row. That is false,” Brzezinski and Scarborough wrote. “He also claimed that he refused to see us. That is laughable.”

The pair also called Trump’s claim that Brzezinski was bleeding from a face-lift untrue and pointed to his “unrelenting assault on women.” “Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood,” they added, “Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal.”

Shortly after Trump published his tweets, CNN senior correspondent Brian Stelter tweeted out a close-up photo of Brzezinski he says is from the night in question.

For the record, this is a picture of @MorningMika at Mar-a-Lago at the time Trump is claiming she was "bleeding badly." pic.twitter.com/NJgioOD3Va — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 29, 2017

Despite Trump’s claims that he turned the two away from his private Florida club as well, the New York Times reported they did attend Trump’s New Year’s Eve party.

While first lady Melania Trump and deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stood by President Trump, the GOP, including several female senators, apparently drew the line.