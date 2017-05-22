At least 19 people killed in explosion at Ariana Grande concert, UK police say

Police confirmed at least 19 people were killed and another 50 injured after at least one explosion shook an Ariana Grande concert in northern England Monday. “This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise,” the Greater Manchester Police department said in a statement. U.S. law enforcement officials briefed by their U.K. counterparts told NBC that they believe the incident was carried out by a suicide bomber.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Shortly after Grande wrapped up her set at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, concertgoers — many of whom were adolescents — reported hearing one or more explosions. The arena quickly dissolved into terror. “We were all exiting the venue when around 10:40 to 10:45 p.m.-ish a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the area,” a concertgoer told the Guardian.

Another concertgoer added that there was “screaming and crying everywhere.” “Everyone just fled,” one told the Manchester Evening News. “Some people were injured. We saw blood on people when we got outside. People were just running all over the place.”

I was inside Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester Arena. Right at the end a explosion was heard. Smoke on the corridors and blood — Critico en serio (@criticoenserio) May 22, 2017

“There were people falling over the chairs trying to get away and when we were running out we saw blood up the walls,” one 15-year-old said.

Reports conflict as to where exactly the explosions occurred. British Transport police said one hit Manchester Arena’s foyer, but the arena said that it had taken place outside in a public space. Police say they’re focusing on a person of interest caught on surveillance video.

A bomb disposal unit has just arrived outside the Manchester Arena. Can also hear sniffer dogs being brought out of the vans pic.twitter.com/SgTPZxMLyg — Chris Slater (@chrisslaterMEN) May 22, 2017

Grande’s representative told Variety Grande was not hurt. The singer later issued a brief statement on Twitter and announced through a representative that she is postponing the rest of the European leg of her world tour.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Local police said they will share further details as soon as possible.

This story is developing; check back for updates.