Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital

A former hospital employee went on a shooting spree in his old workplace in the Bronx Friday, killing one person and wounding six before turning the gun on himself.

The shooter — identified by media outlets as Dr. Henry Bello, 45, a former family physician — was wearing a white medical lab coat. He entered the Bronx-Lebanon hospital and began firing an assault weapon around 2:55 PM, New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill said in a press briefing to reporters Friday.

The suspect has not been formally identified by law enforcement, but O’Neill confirmed that he was a former hospital employee.

A female victim was discovered dead on 17th floor of the hospital.

The gunman apparently tried to set himself on fire before shooting himself, and was dead when responders found him, O’Neill said. The assault rifle was left nearby.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed his condolences at the press briefing.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the doctor who passed away,” New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told reporters in front of the hospital at 5:30 p.m.

“At this point, there is a lot that we are piecing together,” De Blasio said, noting that there were still many details that had yet to be confirmed and many questions officials couldn’t yet answer.

Bronx-Lebanon hospital, located about 1.5 miles from Yankee Stadium, is one of the largest hospitals in the Bronx.

This story is breaking and will be updated.